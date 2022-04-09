After call to community, PACC flooded with pet food donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) sent out a call for pet food donations last week—and people in Pima County delivered.

The animal shelter now has a room filled with hundreds and hundreds of pounds of dog and cat food.

The shelter had just run out of its stockpile for foster families and its outreach program, which serves families who struggle to afford pet food between paychecks.

Within days of PACC asking the community for some help, the staff got an overwhelming flow of donations.

“I think this says that Pima County cares a lot about people who are struggling,” said PACC spokesperson Nikki Reck. “This is for outreach and for fosters. This isn’t just for an animal; this is for the people that care for those animals.”

Giving the food to families in need also helps them hang on to their pets, preventing more animals from being taken into the shelter for care.

PACC is already overcrowded, in what staff calls “Code Red” status.

“I think we’ve been saying we’ve been in Code Red for so long,” Reck said. “So many people can’t foster and they can’t adopt. But they can buy a bag of dog food.”

