Adult Autism resources in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Getting an autism diagnosis and finding support and resources is a challenge for many families. It can be especially challenging if the person being diagnosed is already an adult.

According to Autism Speaks, most autistic adults are either unemployed or under-employed.

In Tucson, there are several programs that teach autistic individuals job and life skills so they can more easily live on their own.

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona provides services for autistic adults in our area.

(520) 770-1541

Their website lists several separate resources that deal with job training and life skills for people living with any disability including autism.

Workability is a program of the United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona that focuses on helping disabled adults find and keep jobs through skill training, counseling, and peer-to-peer counseling.

Career Link Southwest helps partner qualified clients with employers.

(520) 235-1645

AZ Assist is an organization that offers support to teens and young adults with autism. They specialize in employment, vocational training, and housing resources.

(480) 779-0899

Linkages partners with local employers to find jobs for qualified candidates who are disabled.

(520) 571-8600

Autism Spectrum Therapies specializes in occupational therapy and life skills for people of any age who are on the spectrum.

(866) 727-8274

Project SEARCH is an employment program that pairs older teens and young adults with disabilities to jobs where they can learn real-life work skills and workplace readiness. Participants of this program are given jobs at Tucson Medical Center or on the University of Arizona Campus.

