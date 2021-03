ADOT is looking for help creating new safety message signs.

It's all part of a yearly contest, looking for the most creative, poetic, and wacky ways to promote safety on Arizona's roads.

ADOT says 16,000 entries have been submitted since the contests started being held in 2017.

On March 31st, ten finalists will be selected from the entries and then the public will be asked to vote for their favorite.

You can enter the contest here.