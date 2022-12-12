ADOT: Watch speed, use headlights in wet, wintry conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As rain continues throughout the day in Southern Arizona, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reminding drivers to watch their speed on the roadways:
- Reduce speed in rain and on wet roads
- Do not tailgate
- Use headlights
If heading to the northern parts of the state, ADOT is reporting snowy conditions and road closures on Interstate 40 in Seligman and on SR-260 near Heber-Overgaard. The department has deployed some of its snowplows.
ADOT says if driving behind a snowplow, do not attempt to pass: "Motorists are reminded not to tailgate a snowplow – leave four car-lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle – and do not pass a snowplow. Let the snowplow clear the roadway of snow and ice, allowing for safer travel for everyone."
Did you know that ADOT has 200 snowplows at the ready to meet the demands of snow season?— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 12, 2022
Many of them are outfitted with cameras.
Here is the view from four of those plows that are currently working to keep our highways clear. #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/4dxVGl6vrE
If heading to areas with snowy or icy conditions, ADOT says the best way to remain safe is to be prepared:
- Plan your route in advance
- Fill your tank and try to keep it at three-quarters full to avoid running out of gas
- download the AZ 511 app or dial 511 for road conditions
For more on winter road safety, visit ADOT's website.
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.