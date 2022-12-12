ADOT: Watch speed, use headlights in wet, wintry conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As rain continues throughout the day in Southern Arizona, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reminding drivers to watch their speed on the roadways:



Reduce speed in rain and on wet roads

Do not tailgate

Use headlights

If heading to the northern parts of the state, ADOT is reporting snowy conditions and road closures on Interstate 40 in Seligman and on SR-260 near Heber-Overgaard. The department has deployed some of its snowplows.

ADOT says if driving behind a snowplow, do not attempt to pass: "Motorists are reminded not to tailgate a snowplow – leave four car-lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle – and do not pass a snowplow. Let the snowplow clear the roadway of snow and ice, allowing for safer travel for everyone."

Did you know that ADOT has 200 snowplows at the ready to meet the demands of snow season?



Many of them are outfitted with cameras.



Here is the view from four of those plows that are currently working to keep our highways clear. #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/4dxVGl6vrE — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 12, 2022

If heading to areas with snowy or icy conditions, ADOT says the best way to remain safe is to be prepared:



Plan your route in advance

Fill your tank and try to keep it at three-quarters full to avoid running out of gas

download the AZ 511 app or dial 511 for road conditions

For more on winter road safety, visit ADOT's website.