Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

ADOT: Watch speed, use headlights in wet, wintry conditions

Wet, winter conditions are expected through Monday night.
I-10.jfif
ADOT.jfif
Posted at 10:55 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 12:55:40-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As rain continues throughout the day in Southern Arizona, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reminding drivers to watch their speed on the roadways:

  • Reduce speed in rain and on wet roads
  • Do not tailgate
  • Use headlights
I-10.jfif
Catalina Highway.jfif

If heading to the northern parts of the state, ADOT is reporting snowy conditions and road closures on Interstate 40 in Seligman and on SR-260 near Heber-Overgaard. The department has deployed some of its snowplows.

ADOT says if driving behind a snowplow, do not attempt to pass: "Motorists are reminded not to tailgate a snowplow – leave four car-lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle – and do not pass a snowplow. Let the snowplow clear the roadway of snow and ice, allowing for safer travel for everyone."

If heading to areas with snowy or icy conditions, ADOT says the best way to remain safe is to be prepared:

  • Plan your route in advance
  • Fill your tank and try to keep it at three-quarters full to avoid running out of gas
  • download the AZ 511 app or dial 511 for road conditions

For more on winter road safety, visit ADOT's website.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

THE NEWS YOU NEED. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE.