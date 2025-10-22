ADOT wants you to choose winners of sign message contest

The Arizona Department of Transportation is ready to choose the top two entries in its Safety Message Contest.

They just need your help.

From now until Monday, Oct. 27, the public can vote for their favorite safety messages through the ADOT website.

You can scroll through your options at the top of this story.

In a press release, ADOT said they started out with 3,500 entries and are now down to the final ten.

The two messages that receive the most votes will be the winners. The messages will be displayed on ADOT's overhead message signs statewide as part of a safety campaign to influence driver behavior, the news release said.

According to the news release, 1,228 people were killed in crashes in 2024.

