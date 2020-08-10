ADOT unveils new charitable Arizona license plates

TUCSON, Ariz. — Five new specialty license plates are available to Arizonans looking to support a good cause.

Specialty license plates are available to Arizonans for $25 a year. With charity-themed plates, $17 of that money goes to the organization. In the last fiscal year, the Arizona Department of Transportation said the charitable license plates raised $11.4 million for their causes -- a new record.

Starting this month, Arizonans can purchase plates sponsoring five new charitable organizations, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Alzheimer’s Awareness -- Available to everyone. $17 of the fee supports research to promote the scientific understanding and early detection of Alzheimer's disease and to educate Arizona residents about disease management.

-- Available to everyone. $17 of the fee supports research to promote the scientific understanding and early detection of Alzheimer's disease and to educate Arizona residents about disease management. Distinguished Flying Cross – Must be a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross medal (proof required) with $17 of the fee going to a special fund to benefit veterans in Arizona.

– Must be a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross medal (proof required) with $17 of the fee going to a special fund to benefit veterans in Arizona. Fiesta Bowl -- Available to everyone with $17 of the fee supporting charities and programs across the state of Arizona designed to promote youth, sports and education.

-- Available to everyone with $17 of the fee supporting charities and programs across the state of Arizona designed to promote youth, sports and education. Habitat for Humanity – Available to everyone with $17 of the fee supporting Arizona families in need of decent, affordable housing.

– Available to everyone with $17 of the fee supporting Arizona families in need of decent, affordable housing. Share the Road – Available to everyone with $17 of the fee going to both the Rob Dollar Foundation and the Uphill Into The Wind organization to promote road safety and awareness for cyclists and runners.

ADOT also announced Monday that three previously available specialty plates were redesigned this year: a charitable plate for the Arizona Historical Society, a Northern Arizona University-themed plate and a Phoenix International Raceway plate.

You can register for a specialty license plate at ServiceArizona.com.