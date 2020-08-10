Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

ADOT unveils new charitable Arizona license plates

Three other plates redesigned
items.[0].image.alt
Arizona Department of Transportation
Charitable license plates available as of August 2020. Five are brand new, and the Arizona Historical Society was redesigned this year.
Charitable license plates available as of August 2020
Posted at 11:00 AM, Aug 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-10 14:00:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Five new specialty license plates are available to Arizonans looking to support a good cause.

Specialty license plates are available to Arizonans for $25 a year. With charity-themed plates, $17 of that money goes to the organization. In the last fiscal year, the Arizona Department of Transportation said the charitable license plates raised $11.4 million for their causes -- a new record.

Starting this month, Arizonans can purchase plates sponsoring five new charitable organizations, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Monday.

  • Alzheimer’s Awareness -- Available to everyone. $17 of the fee supports research to promote the scientific understanding and early detection of Alzheimer's disease and to educate Arizona residents about disease management.
  • Distinguished Flying Cross – Must be a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross medal (proof required) with $17 of the fee going to a special fund to benefit veterans in Arizona.
  • Fiesta Bowl -- Available to everyone with $17 of the fee supporting charities and programs across the state of Arizona designed to promote youth, sports and education.
  • Habitat for Humanity – Available to everyone with $17 of the fee supporting Arizona families in need of decent, affordable housing.
  • Share the Road – Available to everyone with $17 of the fee going to both the Rob Dollar Foundation and the Uphill Into The Wind organization to promote road safety and awareness for cyclists and runners.

ADOT also announced Monday that three previously available specialty plates were redesigned this year: a charitable plate for the Arizona Historical Society, a Northern Arizona University-themed plate and a Phoenix International Raceway plate.

You can register for a specialty license plate at ServiceArizona.com.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson!