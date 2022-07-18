ADOT unveils four new specialty license plates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation revealed four new specialty license plates Monday.

The plates carry themes supporting Arizona 4-H, Arizona Education, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness and Thunderbird Charities.

“We know that people who choose specialty license plates for their vehicles take pride in displaying their connection to these community organizations,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said in a statement. “MVD is pleased that we can partner with various organizations that benefit Arizonans.”

Most of the specialty plates cost $25 each year, $17 of which goes to a designated nonprofit. Each fiscal year, statewide specialty plates sales raise $10 million for nonprofits.

To view or purchase the plates, visit azmvdnow.gov .

