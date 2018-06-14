ADOT's tips to staying safe on the roads during monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. - Monsoon officially begins on Friday, June 15.

While many of us can't wait for the rain to start, higher humidity, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, high winds, flash flooding, dust storms, and extreme heat come along with it.

The Arizona Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers how to stay safe during a rain storm with the following tips:

Have extra supplies, including a fully charged cell phone, drinking water and an emergency kit in case you experience an extended highway closure.

When in doubt, wait it out! If you see a dust storm or heavy rain ahead, it’s best to exit and wait for the storm to move through the area.

When faced with low- or zero-visibility conditions, pull your vehicle off the road as far to the right as possible. Turn off your lights, set the parking brake, and take your foot off the brake pedal.

Don’t risk crossing a flooded wash, even if it doesn’t look deep.

Do not drive around “Road Closed” signs. You risk your life and face being cited under the state’s Stupid Motorist law .

. If traffic lights are out, treat an intersection just like a four-way stop.

Storm runoff can loosen boulders and rocks on slopes above highways.

Also, a self-serve sandbag site is now open at Hi Corbett Field. The location is open 24 hours a day for anyone who would like a sandbag.

