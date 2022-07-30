ADOT reveals new safety messages

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona freeway drivers can get a chuckle out of the clever or unconventional messages posted on digital signs, reminding them to practice good habits behind the wheel.

If you're out for a drive this weekend, you may spot two new messages overhead, written by members of the public as part of Arizona Department of Transportation’s sixth Safety Message Contest.

Contestants submitted over 3,100 entries and from that pool, two winners were chosen via public votes.

The contest is designed to increase awareness about making good decision while driving.

“We saw thousands of contest entries and votes and it’s great to see Arizonans continuing to be engaged in conversations about traffic safety,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “Think of others driving around you that want to get safely home to their loved ones.”

Both inspired by popular songs, the two winning messages encourage drivers to slow down and use proper signals.

Arizona Department of Transportation ADOT contest winner Lisa Hayes from Gilbert, found motivation for her message from another popular song, “Cha Cha Slide.”



The contest winners, Kristen Brown of Mesa and Lisa Hayes of Gilbert, were invited to ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center to type their winning traffic safety message into the Dynamic Message Sign system.

Both winning messages will appear on overhead message boards statewide through the weekend.

Keep an eye on ADOT's social media for future contest announcements.