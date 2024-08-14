ADOT report shows motorcycle crashes on the rise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation released a 2023 Motor Vehicle Crash Facts summary. The report states 34 motorcyclists were killed in Pima County in 2023. That number has increased from 2022, which had 24 motorcyclists killed.

“Unfortunately, I was in a serious motorcycle accident not so long ago. And my helmet- not just any helmet, a full face helmet- saved my life. It saved me from a serious jaw injury," said Michael Griffo, a motorcyclist of over 50 years.

Arizona law states that helmets are only required for motorcyclists under the age of 18. Lane filtering is legal in Arizona, one of only a few states.

A motorcyclist has the flexibility to filter through lanes as long as:



The speed limit on the road does not exceed 45 MPH. This is never allowed on freeways.

The road must have two or more adjacent lanes in the same direction of travel.

The vehicles around them are stopped.

The motorcycle speed does not exceed 15 MPH while filtering.

“What I like most about it is that I get to the front of the line... and so when the light turn greens, I'm out of the way. I think traffic flows smoother, it’s safer for motorcyclists and cars.” David Fisch said, a motorcyclist of 25 years. Mount Lemmon is a popular place for motorcyclists to ride, but there have been at least three reported motorcyclist deaths there since April this year. Most recently, a rider died after failing to negotiate a turn.

“There’s a lot to see here, that’s why they have so many vistas and pull-offs. So use them. While you’re driving and negotiating these twists and turns, you have to be a little extra vigilant," Fisch advises fellow riders.

“One small mistake can end up being a really huge mistake.” Griffo explained. "I love life and I love motorcycling so I’m trying to find a happy medium with the two still in my life. But that means less riding and specifically less riding in high traffic areas.”

Tucson Police have reported 12 motorcycle deaths so far this year, as seen at the bottom of this press release.

The ADOT report also outlines cases where the motorcyclist driving was not wearing a helmet, 11.97% of them were involved in a fatal injury. In contrast, for drivers wearing helmets, 8.03% of them were involved in a fatal injury.