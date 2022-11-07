ADOT reminder: Litter hotline open to keep roadways clean

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) wants your help keeping roadways trash free.

The ADOT's litter reporting system makes economic sense, according to the agency, which says on its website that "litter costs taxpayers more than $4 million each year to clean up litter along Arizona highways."

Travelers on the state's highways can use the ADOT's 'Litter Hotline' at 877-3LITTER (877-354-8837) or fill out an online 'Litter Report' when they see trash accumulating on the roadsides.

The online Litter Report asks reporters to include the license plate number of the vehicle from which the litter was tossed, if possible.

Reporting vehicles who are dumping trash is part of a public awareness process, the ADOT says, and indicates this reporting process is as much preventative as it is punitive.

There is a fine associated with littering, an illegal act, and could cost a person up to $500. But that's if they're caught by law enforcement while in the act of littering.

If a vehicle is reported using the form or hotline, the ADOT says the registered owner will receive notice via an informational packet, which contains reminders of litter's negative environmental impact, the taxpayer cost and even a litterbag to be kept in their cars.

Those looking to turn awareness into action can do more than report litterbugs: According to the ADOT, volunteers with the state's Adopt a Highway program have a positive impact that can measure in tons per year.

The ADOT says at the single-day statewide litter cleanup alone, which took place in September, an estimated 4,586 pounds of roadside litter was collected, making it the second-largest haul in the five years the event has taken place.

Find out more about Adopt a Highway at the ADOT's website.