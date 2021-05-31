Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

ADOT: Police incident closes SR 83 between I-10 and Sahuarita Road

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
A police incident has closed state route 83 between Interstate 10 and East Sahuarita Road Monday, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.
map.PNG
Posted at 9:23 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 12:23:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A police incident has closed State Route 83 between Interstate 10 and East Sahuarita Road Monday, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

There have been reports of shots fired at vehicles in the area, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. Southbound traffic will remain closed for investigation.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.