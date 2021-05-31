ADOT: Police incident closes SR 83 between I-10 and Sahuarita Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A police incident has closed State Route 83 between Interstate 10 and East Sahuarita Road Monday, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.
There have been reports of shots fired at vehicles in the area, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. Southbound traffic will remain closed for investigation.
No further details were immediately released.
*TUCSON AREA CLOSURE ALERT, please share*
SR 83 east of #Tucson is closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS between I-10 and E. Sahuarita Road for a police incident.
