ADOT: Plan for overnight I-10 ramp closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Interstate 10 and frontage roads will be restricted in both directions between Ina and Ruthrauff.

The road work will start on Sunday, February 5, and last until Wednesday, February 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Workers will be installing construction barriers.

ADOT says speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph.

Motorists should plan for delays, cautiously proceed through the work zone, slow down, and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

*I-10 TUCSON LANE RESTRICTIONS*



I-10 and the frontage roads will be restricted in both directions between Ina and Ruthrauff roads nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday, Feb. 5, to Wednesday, Feb. 8.



MORE: https://t.co/4EDEBLC9Dp pic.twitter.com/P3VyV6y7WF — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 4, 2023