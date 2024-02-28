Watch Now
ADOT opening bids for companies to build new EV charging network across Arizona

Leaders said if they stick to timeline, the first set of chargers could open by end of 2025
Posted at 7:17 AM, Feb 28, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is now looking for companies to help them build and finish a major project to set up electric vehicle chargers across the state.

The stations will be privately owned and operated; federal funds will cover 80% of the total cost, while developers cover the rest of the investment.

If contractors stay on track, ADOT said the first round of charging stations could be finished by the end of 2025.

This first group of 21 stations would give drivers a rest stop along major state highways. In addition, ADOT said, it is already looking at more than 30 prospective locations to build more stations in future years.

ADOT said each individual station stall would be able to charge cars in 20-30 minutes, and each station would feature four stalls.

