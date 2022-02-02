Watch
ADOT: Major litter project in progress to keep highways clean

ADOT started the highway cleanup
Posted at 7:11 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 21:25:51-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In an effort to keep highways clean, the Arizona Department of Transportation is spending major resources this week by collecting litter off Interstates 10 and 19 in the Tucson-area.

ADOT is deploying 45 workers to clean up nearly 25 miles of highways, including I-10 from Ina to Valencia roads and I-19 from I-10 to Valencia roads.

The Arizona Department of Transportation to remove litter from freeway in Tucson.

Crews got started on Tuesday, and are expected to work seven day for 10 hours until the project is done on Friday.

ADOT is assisted in clean up by volunteer groups and state prison inmate crews, but due to COVID-19 restrictions they have been unavailable for almost two years.

Many of the ADOT workers are from Tucson, while some come from Casa Grande and Nogales.

The litter concern is a driver behavior, whether it's from drivers throwing trash out their car or commercial vehicles not covering their loads.

ADOT maintenance work normally are available for cleanup duties, but their primary responsibility is safety-related work such as pavement maintenance, guardrail repair, right-of-way fence repairs to keep livestock off roadways and more.

Local residents and drivers are encouraged by ADOT to help improve the appearance of highways by being respectful of the environment.

