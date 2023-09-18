ADOT: I-10 lanes reopen at Ina Road after crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation says all eastbound lanes are open again on I-10 after they were closed due to a crash Monday morning.
Traffic cameras show backups as an earlier traffic collision left the Interstate closed traffic diverted to exit and re-enter at Ina Road.
According to ADOT, I-10 reopened around 11:30 a.m.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube