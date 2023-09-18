Watch Now
ADOT: I-10 lanes reopen at Ina Road after crash

Arizona Department of Transportation
Traffic backs up on eastbound Interstate 10 late Monday morning following a crash and lane closures at the Ina Road exit.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 14:44:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation says all eastbound lanes are open again on I-10 after they were closed due to a crash Monday morning.

Traffic cameras show backups as an earlier traffic collision left the Interstate closed traffic diverted to exit and re-enter at Ina Road.

According to ADOT, I-10 reopened around 11:30 a.m.

