ADOT: I-10 closed in both directions near Tangerine Road

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash at milepost 240 near the Tangerine Road exit has shut down I-10 in both directions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the one-vehicle rollover crash resulted in fatalities.

ADOT says expect to seek an alternate route, as spokespeople have no estimate of when the interstate will be re-open.

View ADOT's real-time traffic map online at az511.gov.

KGUN 9 will provide more information as it becomes available.

