Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

ADOT: I-10 closed in both directions near Tangerine Road

Fatal rollover crash
marana.png
KGUN 9 | Denelle Confair
I-10 is closed in both directions near Tangerine Thursday morning after a fatal single-vehicle rollover.
marana.png
Road Closure
Posted at 10:51 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 13:54:19-04

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash at milepost 240 near the Tangerine Road exit has shut down I-10 in both directions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the one-vehicle rollover crash resulted in fatalities.

ADOT says expect to seek an alternate route, as spokespeople have no estimate of when the interstate will be re-open.

View ADOT's real-time traffic map online at az511.gov.

KGUN 9 will provide more information as it becomes available.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE