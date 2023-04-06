ADOT: I-10 closed in both directions near Tangerine Road

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash at milepost 240 near the Tangerine Road exit has shut down I-10 in both directions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the one-vehicle rollover crash resulted in fatalities.
ADOT says expect to seek an alternate route, as spokespeople have no estimate of when the interstate will be re-open.
View ADOT's real-time traffic map online at az511.gov.
KGUN 9 will provide more information as it becomes available.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter