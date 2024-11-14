ADOT honored for supporting National Guardsmen who work there

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Guardsmen and Military reservists work two tough jobs—one military, one civilian.

Doing that successfully requires bosses willing to be understanding and flexible when a worker is called up for military duty.

Wednesday the Defense Department’s Employer Support for Guard and Reserverecognized supervisors at ADOT for how they helped National Guard Specialist Ariel Platt serve the Guard and ADOT.

He says the understanding and flexibility he receives from ADOT helps him be a high performer in both jobs.

“We answer to definitely be a member of a team in the company. Whenever we feel supported, and whenever we feel like we are in a healthy working environment, in a supportive environment, that actually motivates us to perform.“

Different sections of ADOT have received nine awards for supporting Guardsmen and Reservists who are also ADOT workers.

ADOT director Jennifer Toth says the high performance from those workers more than makes up for the times they may be away on military service.