ADOT extends voting period for safety message boards

TUCSON, Ariz. - It's time for Arizonans to vote for ADOT's safety message winner!

The Arizona Department of Transportation has extended the voting period for its Safety Message Content competition through March 26th.

ADOT has picked 15 finalists after sorting through thousands of submissions. The two traffic safety messages that have the most votes will be displayed on message boards above Arizona state highways in April.

Here are the 15 finalists in our Safety Message Contest! Voting begins today and continues through March 21. The top two vote-getters will be declared winners and appear on overhead signs statewide. Vote here: https://t.co/cSZt0N96KD pic.twitter.com/dFOilTaqnp — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 15, 2018

You can vote starting today through March 26th here.

ADOT says after judging the submissions, many Arizonans are fed up with speeders, impaired drivers, HOV lane cheaters and drivers who don't use turn signals.

John Halikowski, the Director of ADOT, says, "it's great to see so much engagement from the public about safe driving."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 90% of vehicle collisions are caused by driver decisions; speeding, driving recklessly, distracted or impaired driving.

Halikowski says, "we can all become better drivers, and hopefully things like the safety messages and this contest will spark a conversation that make people think twice about the decisions they make when they get behind the wheel."