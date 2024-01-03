ADOT: Eastbound I-10 closure near Texas Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation notifies drivers of a full closure with detour on eastbound Interstate 10 and US 191 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 4.

All lanes of I-10 will be closed from milepost 318 to 320, is for essential road and bridge deck repairs.

During this time, eastbound traffic will use exit 318 ramps and be redirected back onto I-10 past the US 191 bridge.

Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.

Drivers are advised to expect delays, follow detour signs, and exercise caution around construction areas.