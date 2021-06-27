ADOT: Crash closes NB I-19 north Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash has closed northbound traffic of Interstate 19 north of Green Valley Sunday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Northbound lanes near East Sahuarita at kilometer 72, milepost 44 are closed until further notice, ADOT says.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
I-19 NB near Sahuarita Road north of Green Valley: Northbound lanes are closed for a crash at KM 72, MP 44.
