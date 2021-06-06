ADOT: I-10 WB lanes east of Benson reopen after crash

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash closed Interstate 10 east of Benson Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Westbound lanes were closed at milepost 322, but have since reopened, ADOT says.
*UPDATE* The crash has been cleared, but the backup may take a bit to clear. We appreciate your patience!— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 6, 2021
I-10 WB, MP 322 (near US 191): There is a nine-mile backup due to an earlier crash closing the travel lanes. We encourage everyone to postpone travel in the area.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 6, 2021
**I-10 CLOSURE, PLEASE SHARE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 6, 2021
I-10 WB near US 191: Westbound lanes are closed for a crash at MP 322.
