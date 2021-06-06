Watch
ADOT: I-10 WB lanes east of Benson reopen after crash

A crash has closed Interstate 10 east of Benson Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 19:20:14-04

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash closed Interstate 10 east of Benson Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Westbound lanes were closed at milepost 322, but have since reopened, ADOT says.

