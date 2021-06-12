ADOT: Crash closes I-10 WB at Miracle Mile

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash has closed Interstate 10 at Miracle Mile Friday evening, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.
Westbound lanes are closed at this time, ADOT says. Eastbound lanes are still in use.
It is unknown when lanes will reopen.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
