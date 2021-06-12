Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

ADOT: Crash closes I-10 WB at Miracle Mile

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
A crash has closed Interstate 10 at Miracle Mile Friday evening, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.
i10 crash.PNG
Posted at 10:56 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 01:56:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash has closed Interstate 10 at Miracle Mile Friday evening, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

Westbound lanes are closed at this time, ADOT says. Eastbound lanes are still in use.

It is unknown when lanes will reopen.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!