ADOT announces I-10, I-19 upgrades to improve Tucson traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Travelers in and around Tucson can expect big changes on the region’s freeways in 2026 as the Arizona Department of Transportation finishes a major I-10 widening project, continues work on a multi-year I-10 reconstruction southeast of downtown, and launches a complete rebuild of the I-19/Irvington Road interchange.

On the northwest side of Tucson, ADOT is moving into the final months of a $171 million project that reconstructed and widened four miles of I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff roads. Traffic is already using the rebuilt lanes, and ADOT says the last major milestone — opening the reconstructed Sunset Road interchange — is scheduled for spring 2026. The new interchange will include an I-10 connection east to River Road via new bridges funded by Pima County that will cross the railroad tracks and the Rillito River.

Click here for more information at ADOT about I-10 Reconstruction between Ruthrauff and Ina roads

Southeast of downtown, construction continues on a separate, much larger I-10 project between Kino Parkway and Country Club Road. The $600 million program will expand I-10 from two to three lanes each way (with an additional auxiliary lane between ramps), reconstruct the Kino Parkway interchange, remove the existing Palo Verde and Irvington interchanges, and build a new Country Club Road interchange to improve safety and traffic movements. The project also includes an I-10 undercrossing to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complexes. Work began in mid-2025 and is expected to run through 2028; one completed element already open to drivers is a new westbound on-ramp at Alvernon Way.

Click here for more information at ADOT about the Interstate 10: Kino to Country Club Project.

ADOT plans to start reconstruction of the Irvington Road traffic interchange at I-19 by mid-2026. The estimated $80 million project will widen Irvington Road to three lanes in each direction, add lanes to I-19 on-ramps and build a new two‑lane cloverleaf ramp to improve traffic flow for motorists traveling from eastbound Irvington Road to northbound I-19. The work will also improve Irvington Road from Calle Santa Cruz (west of I-19) to 16th Avenue (east of the freeway), including enhanced pedestrian and bicycle access. ADOT says the project will maintain two lanes of travel in each direction on Irvington Road during construction and is expected to be complete by mid-2028.

Click here for more information from ADOT about the I-19 Irvington Traffic Interchange Improvements Project.

ADOT also will complete an intelligent transportation systems (ITS) upgrade on I-19 between Nogales and Tucson that will add new overhead message boards and wrong-way detection technology at multiple locations to improve safety and traveler information.

Click here for more information from ADOT about the Nogales Port of Entry to I-10: Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Infrastructure Installation.

Outside the Tucson metro area, ADOT will begin a roughly $24.7 million project in early 2026 to improve three intersections on US 95 north of Yuma. The project — between mileposts 43 and 48 — will add roundabouts at the Imperial Dam and Aberdeen Road intersections, widen US 95 to four lanes at the intersections and expand the Martinez Lake Road intersection. Work is expected to take about 14 months.

