Adoptable Pets on Jersey's Journeys at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Kaila is a 10-year-old orange tabby cat. She's been at the Humane Society for a while, so she'd really like to get out of the shelter, and into her forever home! She loves her treats, loves ear scratches, and has no problem with dogs! She went nose to nose with Jersey the moment they met.

- Purrcy is a 2-month-old gray tabby cat. He's a sweet little guy, whose favorite thing to do is leap into your arms! He'll snuggle up to your neck and purr loudly, thus his name! He's a curious and playful, and can't wait to grow up with you.

- Max Biscuits is a 2-year-old brown, white and gray shepherd mix. He's the trifecta of kindness, he loves dogs, cats and kids. He's curious, but polite, playful but gentle, and an absolute sweetheart. It's a wonder he hasn't been adopted yet!

- Big Boy is a 1-year-old cream-colored husky mix. As you might expect, he has a lot of energy, and he's very curious about his surroundings. He couldn't wait to explore the whole Humane Society shop! He loves the water, and will be an amazing adventure buddy.