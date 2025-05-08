Adoptable pets on Jersey's Journeys at Rescue Me Tucson

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Moo is a 1-year-old black and white heeler mix. This sweet girl is very calm for her breed and age, but she's still plenty curious! She was really eager to meet Jersey, but wasn't pushy about it. She's friendly and happy, walks well on a leash, and can't wait to be your best friend.

- Lotus is a 2-year-old white brindle chihuahua mix. She's a pretty girl, who is typically pretty excited to make friends, but she seemed pretty camera shy with us. She's great on a leash, very affectionate, and is very well behaved. She recently spent a few months in the prison training program, so she knows her manners!

- Katy is an adult black cat, who's a perfect little house panther. She was found at a school, where she had moved into the boiler room, but she's very excited about living in a home! She was a little cautious of Jersey, so if she's going to live with dogs, she'll need them to be cat savvy.

- Persephone is a 4-year-old dilute torbi long-haired cat. She's a beautiful girl with the personality to match! She's extremely gentle and affectionate, and would soak up all the love all day long if she could. When she gets her nails trimmed, she picks up her paws as if she's getting a manicure! She's a total snugglebug who can't wait to be yours.