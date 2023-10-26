Adopt now: meet the pets on Jersey's Journeys to find their new homes

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at The Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Sterling is an 11-year-old gray cat. She's a sweet senior, who has been at the shelter for a while. She can be a little shy at first, but really loves to be loved. She is all about getting attention, and REALLY loves catnip! She'd love to be your best friend.

- Oliver is a 13-year-old orange long-haired cat. He's a friendly boy, who loves to lounge around, and never misses a chance to enjoy a treat. He's looking for a loving home to live out his golden years as the king he is!

- Lucy is a 1-year-old black lab mix. She's a playful girl with a lot of energy, who loves to hike and loves to swim! She would love a family that can take her on adventures to help her get rid of some of her energy, and then let her curl up for cuddles and a pup-cup!

- Buttercup is a 7-month-old tan Shar Pei mix. She's a happy girl, who has got some bursts of puppy energy, but is very well behaved. She would love a family to give her all the love she deserves.

Claire Graham Dogs and cats up for adoption at the Humane Society