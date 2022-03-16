Adia Barnes selected as court coach for USA Women’s National Team Spring Training Camp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Adia Barnes has been selected as court coach for the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team Training camp.

“It’s such an honor to represent the United States as a USA Basketball coaching staff member and I sincerely thank the committee for selecting me as a court coach for the 2022 national team training camp,” said Barnes, who guided Arizona to the 2021 NCAA title game.

Along with three other nominees, Kara Lawson (Duke), Joni Taylor (Georgia) and Jeff Walz (Louisville), Barnes will serve as court coaches at training camp from March 30-April 2 in Minneapolis.

“To be surrounded by the best basketball players in the world and absorb the basketball knowledge from those fellow coaches and players is a tremendous opportunity," Barnes said.

Barnes, Taylor, and Walz combined for six gold medals, an international tournament title, and an overall international record of 41-0 with USA Basketball in five-on-five tournaments.

"As an assistant coach a year ago on the USA AmeriCup gold medal team, I experienced my first opportunity with coaching the USA in an international setting and the work was incredibly rewarding and I loved everything about it.”

Barnes will not participate in the minicamp if Arizona makes it to the Final Four.

The University of Arizona women's basketball team will compete in the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

They'll play UNLV in the McKale Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.

----

