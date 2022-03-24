Watch
ADHS sets April 8 digital drawing for social equity marijuana establishment licenses

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 16:33:11-04

The Arizona Department of Health Services will hold a drawing in April to hand out 26 recreational marijuana business licenses to low-income people.

The drawing, set for 1 p.m. April 8, is part of the social equity ownership program Proposition 207.

To watch the drawing, visit this site.

Smartplay International Inc. will conduct the drawing.

More than 1,500 people applied for the social equity licenses.

The license drawing winners will be required to comply with the same statutes that govern other recreational marijuana businesses in the state.

