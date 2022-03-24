ADHS sets April 8 digital drawing for social equity marijuana establishment licenses

The Arizona Department of Health Services will hold a drawing in April to hand out 26 recreational marijuana business licenses to low-income people.

The drawing, set for 1 p.m. April 8, is part of the social equity ownership program Proposition 207.

To watch the drawing, visit this site.

Smartplay International Inc. will conduct the drawing.

More than 1,500 people applied for the social equity licenses.

The license drawing winners will be required to comply with the same statutes that govern other recreational marijuana businesses in the state.

