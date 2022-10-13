ADHS explains why baby sleeping safety is important to prevent deaths

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, 53 infant deaths that were unexpected or sudden occurred in 2020.

One hundred percent of those deaths were due to unsafe sleeping conditions and it is completely preventable.

Learning the A, B, and C rpgoram, which stands for ALONE, BACK, and CRIB, can help prevent a child's death.

"It's just very important to follow the ABC's of safe sleep again it's always alone always on their back and always in a crib," said Victoria Altamirano program manager.

A baby should always sleep on a separate sleep surface in the same room as a parent or caregiver.