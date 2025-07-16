Adelita Grijalva apparent nominee for CD7

TUCSON, Ariz — There was a real party atmosphere at Tucson’s El Casino Ballroom as the Adelita Grijalva campaign and its backers celebrated winning the nomination for the Democrats for Congressional District 7.

As Grijalva spoke to her supporters she said, “It was not about an individual. It was not about social media likes. It was about knocking on doors, face to face with community members, having real conversations.”

Adelita Grijalva claimed the Democratic nomination the old fashioned way against Deja Foxx a social media influencer who turned out to be her runner up but a runner up by a wide margin.

Congressional District 7 has been a democratic stronghold for a very long time. Republicans have made some gains recently but the Democratic nomination for District Seven has been seen as a pretty good assurance of victory in the general election.

Adelita Grijalva fought attacks that said she was attempting to inherit the House seat left vacant when her father Raul died but she could point to more than 20 years of her own service on the board for Tucson’s largest school district and service as a Pima County Supervisor.

To win the nomination she had to dive into a short, intense campaign right after losing her father.

“It was really difficult. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my family, without the network of support. It’s still difficult everyday.”

She feels she will have a good support network in Congress and with a thin Republican majority in the House has hope of flipping the balance of power in the midterm elections.

