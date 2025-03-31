Adelita Grijalva announces run for her late father's Congressional seat

Adelita Grijalva announced on Monday that she will be running for the Congressional seat (CD7) left vacant by her father, the late Raúl Grijalva.

Grijalva died earlier this month after a yearlong battle with lung cancer.

He had served as a U.S. Congressman, for Arizona districts 3 and 7, since 2003. He died before he could finish his final term.

In a statement issued via news release, Grijalva said she was running for Congress, "because Southern Arizona deserves bold leadership that will fight for working families and stand up to Donald Trump."

The statement continued:

“Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and their gang of billionaires are destroying our nation. They’re destroying our schools. They’re attacking our most sacred rights. They’re poisoning our environment. But together, we will stop them. This fight starts right here, right now, in southern Arizona.

“I've spent my life as an advocate, fighting for the brighter future we all deserve - from 20 years on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board where I strengthened public education for all children, to the Pima County Board of Supervisors where I spearheaded investments in affordable housing and childcare, and protected our beautiful Sonoran desert. In Congress, I will work to create opportunities to help all our families achieve their American Dream - no matter who you are, where you come from, or where you live,”

In addition to her most recent role serving on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Adelita worked with the Pima County Teen Court for more than two decades and served on the Tucson Unified School District governing board.

She was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2020.

A news release from Adelita's Congressional team said she planned to resign from her Board seat, effective Friday, April 4.

