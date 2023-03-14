Watch Now
ADCRR looking for inmate after he left work crew in San Luis

Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 13, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is in search of an inmate who escaped after walking away from a work crew.

The inmate is identified as Jonathan Perryman.

Perryman left the work crew on Monday, March 13, around 9:20 a.m.

A work crew checker and a City of San Luis civilian supervisor last saw Perryman, a member of the minimum custody work crew, entering a bathroom to wash paint off his hands while he was working at a recreation center in San Luis.

ADCRR has notified all local law enforcement agencies as well as the U.S. Marshals Office, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

Perryman was sentenced in Maricopa County on Nov. 16, 2022 for misconduct involving weapons.

He does not have any history of violence or prior violent convictions.

According to ACDRR, at the time of the walkaway, there were no reports of any incidents.

If located do not approach or engage, call 911.

