Actors bring new life to gleeful and ghostly 'Scrooge!' musical playing downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. — For Arizona Theatre Company’s spirited production of Scrooge!, actors in Tucson said they want to bring a unique well of emotions to the characters they will portray in the classic Charles Dickens holiday story.

Matt Milne — playing young Ebenezer Scrooge and the old miser's nephew — said his passion for acting began in high school. As a student, he discovered his love for theater thanks to his mom, a a theater teacher, herself.

That nurture and care, Milne said, has sustained him on his professional journey. “Being a working actor is pretty difficult in Tucson," he said, "but Arizona Theatre Company supports its actors.”

Arizona Theatre Company’s A Christmas Carol runs through November 30, offering a heartfelt reminder of the power of change, love, and community spirit just in time for the holiday season.

A decade into his career, Milne said he relishes the chance to perform in a show with special messages for both him and his neighbors.

To him, playing two roles allowed him to look at the layers of old Scrooge's transformation, and the connection between Scrooge’s past and present selves shows audiences how decisions from the past can shape one’s future. "You can see a lot of similarities in (the two different characters),” he said.

Samantha Adams plays Isabel, Scrooge's love interest, and the beggar woman, whom Adams said is a catalyst at the start of the play, as the one who points out Scrooge’s cold-hearted nature.

“I ask him for some help. I have a baby, and he yells in my face,” she said. By the end of the story, Adams said her character gets to witness Scrooge's transformation. “There’s a moment of like, how accurate is this? Is he really changed?”

As Isabel, Adams has to tap in to the heartbreak of a love lost. “My last line to him is, ‘Be happy with the life you have chosen.’” Adams said it is a choice to portray Isabel as someone who feels sadness instead of anger. And this pivotal point in the story, Adams said the choice young Scrooge makes resonated with audiences.

“They laugh because they’re uncomfortable. They know what he’s just done,” she said.

Dennis Tamblyn takes on the roles of solicitor Jolly Good and Scrooge's former boss, Mr. Fezziwig.

“Fezziwig is one of the many lessons that Scrooge learns during his journey,” Tamblyn said. “Watching how Fezziwig was as a boss, Scrooge realizes he’s been a terrible boss to Bob Cratchit.”

Tamblyn, a University of Arizona employee by day, appreciates the balance between his work and creative pursuits. “My day job can be a lot more cerebral. As an actor, I can be much more creative,” he shared.

For Tamblyn, performing for local theater is a deeply rewarding experience. “We actually put this up in three weeks,” he said. “Two weeks in a rehearsal room, one week of tech and previews. Everyone came in ready, especially the new cast members. It was kind of incredible. Being a local Tucson actor and performing on this stage is like a life goal."