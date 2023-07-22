Watch Now
Activists want to ban use of helicopters when rounding up wild horses, burros

Claim increased stress leads to deaths
FILE - In this July 10, 201,3 file photo ,smoke billows from a wildfire on Mt. Charleston above the Spring Mountains, as a wild burro walks through Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, near Las Vegas. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is proposing rounding up more than 500 wild burros in the desert north of Lake Mead. The feral donkeys are stripping the land of vegetation and could die off if the population isn't managed along the Arizona-Nevada line, the agency said. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Animal activists are calling for a ban on the use of helicopters when rounding up wild horses and burros.

According to the Tucson-based Animal Defense Council (ADC), 11 wild horses were recently killed in Nevada during the first ten days of a roundup. During the roundup, helicopter surges apparently exasperated stress during summer heat, leading to equine deaths.

ADC Director Carmine Cardamone tells KGUN 9 this incident in Nevada inspired the call to action.

"We strongly support legislation to outlaw the use of helicopters in rounding up wild horses and wild burros," shared Cardamone.

To express your support or disagreement, please email the council at cfcardamone@juno.com or call (520) 792-0500.

