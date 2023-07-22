Activists want to ban use of helicopters when rounding up wild horses, burros

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Animal activists are calling for a ban on the use of helicopters when rounding up wild horses and burros.

According to the Tucson-based Animal Defense Council (ADC), 11 wild horses were recently killed in Nevada during the first ten days of a roundup. During the roundup, helicopter surges apparently exasperated stress during summer heat, leading to equine deaths.

ADC Director Carmine Cardamone tells KGUN 9 this incident in Nevada inspired the call to action.

"We strongly support legislation to outlaw the use of helicopters in rounding up wild horses and wild burros," shared Cardamone.

To express your support or disagreement, please email the council at cfcardamone@juno.com or call (520) 792-0500.

