Activists, Democratic lawmakers push for action on gun bills

PHOENIX (AP) - Democratic Arizona lawmakers and activists are calling on the Republican-controlled Legislature to act on stalled legislation designed to curb gun violence.



Those attending Monday's news conference at the state Capitol include an organizer of the planned March 24 "March for Our Lives" rally in Phoenix. The march was sparked by the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and staff.



Four Democratic gun bills haven't received hearings during this year's legislation session. They include proposals for universal background checks, a ban on bump stock devices and proposals to remove guns from domestic violence offenders and the mentally ill.



Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is working on school safety proposals but has not sought action on the stalled bills.



Majority Republican lawmakers generally oppose any gun control legislation.