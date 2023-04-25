Active law enforcement situation near S. Dodge Blvd and E. 36th St.

Updated on April 25, 2023 at 6:25 a.m.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a SWAT team was clearing a pickup that fled from the area where deputies were working. Officials say the road will be cleared up soon.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says there is an active law enforcement situation unfolding near South Dodge Boulevard and East 36th Street.

PCSD says South Dodge Boulevard is closed north of East 42nd Street and East of South Palo Verde Road. Aviation Parkway will also be closed in both directions near Palo Verde Road.

Details are limited at this time. Drivers should expect delays in the area, and plan on using an alternate route.

