Accused sex criminal fugitive arrested in Mexico, extradited to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fugitive was booked into Pima County Jail after the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested him in Mexico.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department Adriel Guevara Enriquez faces charges in connection with a 2019 investigation involving sexual conduct with a minor.

Enriquez was extradited to Tucson after his arrest.

