About 20% of 12th-graders and nearly 10% of 8th-graders in Arizona vape, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) recently announced about 20% of 12th-graders and 8.3% of 8th-graders vape electronic cigarettes.

An Arizona Youth Survey ran in 2020 confirms these statistics are more than twice the rate of teens who smoke traditional cigarettes.

In addition to the aerosol vapers consume, e-cigarettes may also contain potentially harmful substances, such as:



Nicotine

Ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs

Flavoring such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious lung disease

Volatile organic compounds

Cancer-causing chemicals

Heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead

The ADHS says most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm brain development even into the early to mid-20s.

As a result of the findings, the state agency has launched "Unvape Generation" in an effort to help teens stop vaping or completely avoid it altogether.

"Unvape Generation videos will appear on social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, and YouTube. To find the videos on these channels, search for the hashtag #Unvape," shared the ADHS in a statement.

This campaign targets 13-17-year-olds specifically.

Please visit the ADHS's website to learn more about tobacco and prevention.