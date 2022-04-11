About 20% of 12th-graders and nearly 10% of 8th-graders in Arizona vape, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) recently announced about 20% of 12th-graders and 8.3% of 8th-graders vape electronic cigarettes.
An Arizona Youth Survey ran in 2020 confirms these statistics are more than twice the rate of teens who smoke traditional cigarettes.
In addition to the aerosol vapers consume, e-cigarettes may also contain potentially harmful substances, such as:
- Nicotine
- Ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs
- Flavoring such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious lung disease
- Volatile organic compounds
- Cancer-causing chemicals
- Heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead
The ADHS says most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm brain development even into the early to mid-20s.
As a result of the findings, the state agency has launched "Unvape Generation" in an effort to help teens stop vaping or completely avoid it altogether.
"Unvape Generation videos will appear on social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, and YouTube. To find the videos on these channels, search for the hashtag #Unvape," shared the ADHS in a statement.
This campaign targets 13-17-year-olds specifically.
Please visit the ADHS's website to learn more about tobacco and prevention.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.