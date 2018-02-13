Aaron Rodgers to play in Tucson golf tourney

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will play in a Tucson golf tournament Feb. 28.

Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, will play in the Jose Cuervo Pro-Am in the Colorguard Classic PGA Tour Champions event Feb. 28. He will tee off in the first group, partnering with golfer Jerry Kelly.

"We're thrilled to have Aaron Rodgers joining us for our Jose Cuervo Pro-Am," said J.J. Jewell, Cologuard Classic Tournament Chairman in a statement. "This helps further the excitement that has been building over the past few weeks. With one of the strongest fields in recent years combined with one of the NFL's all-time greats participating, the 2018 Cologuard Classic promises to be a fun-filled week here in Tucson."

The event begins at 8 a.m. Feb. 28 at Omni Tucson National. Tickets will be $20 and free parking and shuttles will be available at the Foothills Mall.

In the main tournament, which tees off March 2, 78 players will compete for a $1.7 million purse.

The Tucson Conquistadores are the host organization of the Cologuard Classic. Since their inception in 1962, the Conquistadores have contributed more than $35 million to youth athletic programs in-and-around Tucson.

2018 marks the first year of the Cologuard Classic, named after Wisconsin-based Exact Sciences’ noninvasive at-home colon cancer screening test for average risk individuals 50 years or older, and the fourth year the Conquistadores have partnered with the PGA TOUR Champions. To coincide with the kickoff of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, tournament week will feature numerous events to raise awareness for the disease. On Wednesday morning, Exact Sciences representatives, PGA TOUR Champions players, and colon cancer survivors will ring the NASDAQ opening bell from Omni Tucson National. Survivors will be among those participating in the Pro-Am on Wednesday and Thursday. The tournament’s second round on Saturday, March 3, is “Dress in Blue Day.” Players and fans are encouraged to wear blue to raise awareness for colon cancer. The first 10,000 fans on Saturday will receive a free colon cancer awareness star pin.

The 2018 Cologuard Classic will be broadcast on Golf Channel, Friday – Sunday (March 2-4). Tournament champions over the first three years include: Marco Dawson in 2015, Woody Austin in 2016 and Tom Lehman in 2017. For tickets and more information on the Cologuard Classic, visit www.cologuardclassic.com

