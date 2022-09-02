AAA expects 32% of the country to travel this holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson drivers lined up at the Circle K on Speedway Blvd. to fuel their holiday weekend on “Fuel Day.”

In preparation for Labor Day weekend travel, Circle K discounted 40 cents per gallon on Thursday.

“More of it should be coming our way, I guess. It would be nice-- a lot of people are struggling and it definitely helps,” said Tucson driver, Esperance Nasser.

Cars lined up and waited their turn from the street to fuel up for their next stop.

“Soccer tournament.”

“My sister’s in Phoenix.”

“Camping,” were some of the weekend destinations for Tucsonans.

Nasser is one of the millions of Americans that will travel by car this weekend.

“Filling up my car actually and so I can go to Phoenix to see family and be with them this weekend,” said Nasser.

AAA expects 32% of the country to travel somewhere this weekend and 82% of those people to road trip to their destination, according to their survey.

“It’s Labor Day weekend! That’s what it’s about,” said Nasser.

With a summer of higher gas prices, Circle K’s “Fuel Day” was just what some people needed.

“Anything helps nowadays. Some people need it more than others, some are more fortunate, and they don’t care, but the ones who really need it the most, it will go further with them,” Nasser said.

