A welcome wet day in the desert

TUCSON, Ariz - Thursday was not a typical day in the desert.

It was damp, gray and welcome.

There was enough rain to have a few downsides, like street flooding on Contractor's Way or a rockslide on the road to Mount Lemmon.



But it was a rain we needed badly, and as people came to "A" Mountain to take in the views, they enjoyed the novelty of the cool gray fog that shrouded downtown.

Ashley Ortiz said, “It's refreshing. It's very nice. I like the weather. It's kind of gloomy outside but we like rain here in Tucson."

Erika Parra said, “It's nice to see the rain. Period. Because it's been quite awhile. It seems like we're getting less and less water every year."



But University of Arizona softball fans had a disappointing day. The long rainy day made their opening day a washout.