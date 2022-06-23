TUCSON, Ariz. 9KGUN) — Should the city of Tucson set up a designated area for homeless people to live?

That’s the idea Tucson City Councilmember Steve Kozachik is proposing.

He says it makes sense to set aside an area where currently unhoused people can live, with water and sanitation. He says it would be a safer environment and make it easier to connect people with services.

“I'm not concerned about the cost because we're spending the money anyway. It's just costing TPD resources right now. It's costing code enforcement resources right now. We're chasing people around every single week, from one area to another. It's not like that's for nothing," Kozachik said. "So let's use those dollars that we're already spending in a productive way.”

Kozachik says his colleagues on city council are skeptical about the idea. He says if he can convince them to support it the living area could be set up quickly.

