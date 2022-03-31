A Tucson Unified Elementary School is recognized by "Imagine Learning"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Imagine Learning" has honored Bonillas Elementary School here in Tucson as one of it's top schools.

It is a learning platform that helps kids learn math and literacy.

The school's principal says he sees this as a big honor.

"I was extremely extremely excited," Frankie Schiavone, Bonillas Elementary principal said. "I have a wonderful crew of teachers and support staff here and students and I tell them all the time how extraordinary I think they are but it's always nice to hear it from someone other than me so we were very excited and I'm extremely proud of my students as well as my teacher's and staff for the hard work that they're doing."

The website of "Imagine Learning" contains independent studies on the effectiveness of their products in comparison to traditional learning. You can check those out here. A quick note, we haven't verified any of "Imagine Learning's" claims about their efficacy on our own.

