"A Sweaty Social Club": A new kickboxing & rock climbing gym to open in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's a space in Tucson that is being transformed into a brand new gym. The owners, Kat and Jesse Miller, are combining their two passions — rock climbing and kickboxing — to create their gym, Kick Rocks.

"Cardio kickboxing was especially amazing and it changed our lives," Jesse said.

So the couple decided to create a space where people can learn two sports while also creating community.

"So if people are here for the kick boxing class and they see people climbing over there, maybe they'll check it out and get introduced," he said.

The team hopes the people who come to Kick Rocks, they'll get more than just a great workout.

"We hope so have a lot of people climbing and feel like they can be friendly and make friends here and make it be like a family," he said.

Kick Rocks officially opens on October 1st, complete with classes for everyone including kids.

