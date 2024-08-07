A new herd: new Unicorn Zebra lounge looks to make impact on Tucson restaurant scene

TUCSON, Ariz. — Some myths aren't real, and others are based in truth. One can be found here in town, soon.

In a city where cocktail bars were once a rarity, the last five years have seen a vibrant transformation, especially in downtown Tucson.

The newest addition to the nightlife scene is Unicorn Zebra, a cocktail bar with a distinct South African flair, set to open next week on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Unicorn Zebra, co-owned by South African natives Lourens and Sandy du Plessis, promises to bring a unique experience to its patrons.

"We want to create a venue that’s an experience for people," said Lourens du Plessis. "A date night, it’s a nice place to sit down, it’s not too big. It’s not over the top noisy, it’s a great place to have a conversation, get to know each other."

The bar is located in the historic Citizen Hotel building, a site with over a century of history.

The du Plessis couple, who have a background in corporate jobs and currently teach at the University of Arizona, were drawn to the space through a mutual friend involved in the building’s development.

"We wanted to kind of bring the essence of Cape Town to Tucson without losing the whole Tucson community vibe," said Sandy du Plessis.

Unicorn Zebra's name, suggested by the couple’s nine-year-old daughter Chloe, reflects both whimsy and deeper business principles.

"A zebra or zebra in business terms is an organization that gives back to the community, which is something we are keen on doing," explained Lourens. "Unicorn is a business that grows quickly and becomes successful quite quickly."

The bar will feature a menu that highlights local and African spirits, with South African tapas as food options.

"We’re also going to infuse that with the really good South African style, which is much more laid back, kinda beach-y, kinda nation-y all in one," said bartender Manny Pena.

The du Plessis couple have big plans for Unicorn Zebra, starting with finding their footing in the initial phase.

"Phase one is certainly finding our feet in this little space, making it special and popular," said Sandy.

The couple intends to expand to the building’s upper level and basement, creating a multi-level experience that caters to the community’s preferences.

With its grand opening just around the corner, Unicorn Zebra is poised to be a vibrant addition to Tucson’s evolving cocktail culture, offering a blend of South African hospitality and local charm.