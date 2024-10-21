A new bone to pick: Cones for Bones' new co-owners ready for rebranded reopen

Cones for Bones, Tucson’s first dog ice cream parlor, is reopening next weekend and almost ready to serve pup-cones to all of man's best friends.

It's all thanks to two Latina entrepreneurs who are dedicated to creating a welcoming space for pet owners and their dogs.

Co-owners Celena Santa Cruz and Mayra Cuadra-Port have taken over the business and are excited to put their own spin on the doggie dessert shop.

The duo met as vendors at the shop’s events and quickly realized their shared passion for the pet community.

“We were her top-selling vendors, so when Virginia, the previous owner, approached us with the opportunity to buy the business, we thought, ‘Why not?’” Santa Cruz explained. “It’s not every day that someone offers you an amazing store with so much potential.”

Both women bring their unique businesses into the new venture.

Santa Cruz, who runs Luna Zen, offers CBD products for pets and people. She focuses on helping pets with anxiety, arthritis, and other ailments.

Meanwhile, Cuadra-Port, who runs Rico’s Threads, started her business by creating matching shirts for dogs and their owners, a skill she learned from her grandmother.

Since acquiring Cones for Bones, Santa Cruz and Cuadra-Port have renovated the shop, doing about 80% of the work themselves.

The colorfully purple space reflects their combined vision for a fun and inclusive atmosphere.

“We want to create an experience where people and their dogs feel special. We love dogs—they offer unconditional love and loyalty, and they deserve a place where they can celebrate,” Santa Cruz said.

The owners have plans to host a variety of events, including adoption drives, almost every week. Cuadra-Port emphasized their commitment to giving back.

“Every month, our tips will go to a different organization," Santa Cruz said. "We also have a ‘Dogs of Tucson’ wall where pet owners can pay $20 to have their dog featured, with half of the proceeds supporting local shelters.”

Dog birthdays are another focus for the business. Cones for Bones offers customizable birthday packages, allowing dog owners to invite puppy friends and celebrate in style.

“Whether it’s a solo party or a gathering with other pets, we want to make every dog feel special,” Santa Cruz said.

Cones for Bones aims to be more than just a place for treats.

“We’re very active in the pet community, and this store is a way for us to amplify what we were already doing with our individual businesses,” Santa Cruz said.

“We want to be known as Tucson’s first dog ice cream parlor, but more importantly, as a hub where pets and their owners can connect and give back to the community,” she said.

The reopening event will feature activities and free ice cream samples for pups from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“We want everyone to experience the joy of celebrating with their pets, knowing that they’re also supporting local pet causes,” Cuadra-Port said.

For more information, visit Cones for Bones’ website or check them out on social media. The shop's address is 6121 E Broadway Blvd Suite 138.