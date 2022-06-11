"A" Mountain to start two day closure on Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sentinel Peak Park which is also known as "A" Mountain will be closed to all traffic including pedestrians, bikes, and vehicles for two days.

The closure will take place on Monday, June 13, 2022, and last until Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The park will be reopened for its normal business hours on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Park Location:

1001 South Sentinel Peak Road Tucson AZ 85745

Park Hours:

Sunrise - Sunset

Vehicle Access Information:

Monday: no vehicle access

Tuesday - Thursday: 2 p.m. - sunset

Friday - Sunday: 11 a.m. - sunset

Hiking Safety Tips:



Have a plan: hiking guides say the first thing someone needs to do is make sure that you tell your loved ones where you are going and when you expect to be back.

bring at least 1 liter of water for every hour hiking.

bring at least 1 liter of water for every hour hiking. Dress appropriately: your hiking clothes should be lightweight and light-colored. Wear comfortable shoes and a wide-brimmed hat to shade yourself from the sun.

Watch the weather: Keep track of temperatures because they can change to be dry and deadly.

always carry your cell phone for an emergency.

