'A' Mountain reopens; letter to be painted white

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sentinel Peak is back open Tuesday after crews completed repair work to the mountain's famous "A" that can be seen across Tucson.

The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department also announced Tuesday that after the sealant on the letter is cured, the "A" will be painted white.

The namesake of "A" Mountain was painted blue in 2020 to honor health care workers.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

