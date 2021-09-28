Watch
'A' Mountain reopens; letter to be painted white

Tucson Parks and Recreation Department
Posted at 10:01 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 13:06:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sentinel Peak is back open Tuesday after crews completed repair work to the mountain's famous "A" that can be seen across Tucson.

The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department also announced Tuesday that after the sealant on the letter is cured, the "A" will be painted white.

The namesake of "A" Mountain was painted blue in 2020 to honor health care workers.

