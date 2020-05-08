Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

"A" Mountain painted blue to honor local health care workers

items.[0].image.alt
City of Tucson
A Mountain Blue for healthcare workers
Posted at 11:15 AM, May 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-08 14:15:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson's "A" Mountain got a fresh coat of paint Friday morning!

The iconic Old Pueblo Landmark now sports a shade of blue in honor of local health care workers on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today the City of Tucson, in partnership with Pima County, painted the "A" on Sentinel Peak ("A" Mountain) blue to honor local healthcare workers on the frontlines. Your selflessness and commitment to keeping our community safe is an inspiration. Thank you for your service!" said Tucso Mayor Regina Romero.

The effort was lead by the mayor, as well as Santa Cruz Tucson, Pima County, Sharon Bronson and Betty Villegas.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.