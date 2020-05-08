"A" Mountain painted blue to honor local health care workers

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson's "A" Mountain got a fresh coat of paint Friday morning!

The iconic Old Pueblo Landmark now sports a shade of blue in honor of local health care workers on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today the City of Tucson, in partnership with Pima County, painted the "A" on Sentinel Peak ("A" Mountain) blue to honor local healthcare workers on the frontlines. Your selflessness and commitment to keeping our community safe is an inspiration. Thank you for your service!" said Tucso Mayor Regina Romero.

The effort was lead by the mayor, as well as Santa Cruz Tucson, Pima County, Sharon Bronson and Betty Villegas.